Matt Bryant: Cut by Falcons

The Falcons released Bryant on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant's performance has been lacking since his return to Atlanta before Week 2, as he connected on nine of 14 field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 point-after tries. Four of those five misses were from 50-plus, which was a strength of his between 2012 and 2018 (78 percent, or 32 of 41). The team signed Younghoe Koo as a corresponding move, per Schefter.

