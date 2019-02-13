Matt Bryant: No plans of retirement just yet

Bryant said Tuesday that he wants to continue playing in the NFL and remains confident in his abilities to perform at a high level, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "I want to go where I'm wanted," the 43-year-old kicker explained. "I can still hit from 57 yards. I can still make the game-winning kick."

Atlanta elected to let go of the ever-reliable Bryant last Wednesday, clearing up cap space for much-needed roster moves on both sides of the ball and providing Giorgio Tavecchio with an opportunity to become the Falcons' full-time place kicker. There are multiple teams who could use the services of Bryant, who connected on an extraordinary 20 of 21 field-goal tries last year. Though his ultimate destination remains up in the air, there is one team of the seven that posted a sub-80 percent field-goal rate that seems to make a lot of sense. When asked about returning to the Buccaneers, an organization in which he spent four seasons between 2005 and 2008, Bryant reported to ESPN's Vaughn McClure that "They are definitely an option. I could definitely (see myself) going back there to play. Bucs special teams coach Keith (Armstrong) knows me, and I know him."