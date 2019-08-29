Matt Bryant: Tryout on tap

Bryant will reportedly try out for the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fellow kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh are currently on the team's roster, but the 44-year-old Bryant-- who kicked in 13 games for Atlanta last season -- may now get another shot with the team he played for from 2009 to 2018.

