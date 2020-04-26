Matt Cole: Heading to South Beach

Cole is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

The 5-foot-9, 197-pound wideout and spent his career at Division II McKendree (Ill.) and he had 43 catches for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cole also averaged 27.2 yards on 23 kick returns and 26 yards on eight punt returns, which could help him earn a roster spot.