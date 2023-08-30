Corral was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 2022 third-round pick missed his entire rookie season after undergoing Lisfranc surgery, and by the time Corral recovered, the Panthers had already made a commitment to another young quarterback in 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young. It's possible that another team will take a chance on Corral's potential and claim him on waivers, but it's more likely that the former Ole Miss quarterback will have to settle for a practice squad spot somewhere after clearing waivers.
