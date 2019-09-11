The Saints waived Dayes (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Dayes was simply going to be a reserve for the Saints, but he couldn't stay healthy in the preseason. If he clears waivers, Dayes will be able to sign with any team once healthy.

