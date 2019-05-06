Matt Dayes: Waived by 49ers
Dayes was waived by the 49ers on Monday.
Dayes did not log a single carry in San Francisco last season but played 94 snaps on special teams. The 2017 seventh-round pick now parts ways with the 49ers to make room for offensive lineman Willie Beavers on the roster.
