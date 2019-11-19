Play

Dayes (undisclosed) had a workout with the Bears on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dayes was waived off injured reserve by the Saints in September, but the workout indicates he's now healthy. The 2017 seventh-round pick has five career carries for 13 yards in 23 games between the Browns and 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories