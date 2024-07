The Lions waived Farniok (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Farniok has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Cowboys, and his most recent in-game action came back in 2022. The Nebraska product's injury is currently unknown, but if hegoes unclaimed on waivers, Farniok will revert back to Detroit's injured reserve list and miss the entire season unless an injury settlement is reached.