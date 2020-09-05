site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: matt-flanagan-short-stint-in-jacksonville-over | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Matt Flanagan: Short stint in Jacksonville over
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars waived Flanagan on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Flanagan signed in Jacksonville in late August and spent less than two weeks with the team. He could carve out a practice-squad role if he clears waivers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read