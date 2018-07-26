Matt Fleming: Waived by Bears
Fleming was waived by Chicago on Thursday.
Fleming signed with Chicago back in May as an unrestricted free agent out of Benedictine University. If he clears waivers he'll become a free agent, able to sign with any team.
