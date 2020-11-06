site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Matt Gay: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 6, 2020
The Colts cut
Gay from the practice squad Friday.
Gay was jettisoned in order to allow Indianapolis to re-sign Darius Jackson. Though he hasn't yet appeared in a game this season, Gay did convert 27 of 35 field-goal attempts across 16 contests with the Buccaneers in 2019.
