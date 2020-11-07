site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Matt Gay: Signed to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gay was signed to the practice squad Saturday.
The kicker is yet to appear in a game as an official Colts player although he's had two different stints on the team's practice squad. Darius Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.
