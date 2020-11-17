Gay is expected to be brought to Los Angeles to compete with Austin MacGinnis for the potential Rams' kicking job, J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.

MacGinnis will have to clear COVID-19 protocol before he can participate and coach Sean McVay expects that to commence by Saturday. Starting Kicker, Kai Forbath, injured his ankle in the Rams' Week 10 over the Seahawks. The fact that Los Angeles is already looking at two potential kickers going forward indicates that Forbath could miss some time. As a result, MacGinnis will look to make an impression once he joins the team.