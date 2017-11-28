Hazel was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.

Hazel has bounced back and forth from Colts' active roster to practice squad for much of the season, so a return to the practice squad is not out of the picture for the 25-year-old wideout. In three games with the Colts this season, Hazel has recorded one reception for one yard.

