Matt Hazel: Waived by Colts
Hazel was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
Hazel has bounced back and forth from Colts' active roster to practice squad for much of the season, so a return to the practice squad is not out of the picture for the 25-year-old wideout. In three games with the Colts this season, Hazel has recorded one reception for one yard.
