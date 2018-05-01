Matt Jones: Released by Colts

Jones was released by the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 2015 third-round pick, Jones only lasted two seasons with the Redskins and then spent last year buried on the Colts' depth chart. He has plenty of time to find another team before training camp, but he'll probably be a long shot to make the 53-man roster even if he finds a favorable landing spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories