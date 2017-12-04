Matt Jones: Signs with Colts

Jones signed with the Colts on Monday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 2015 third-round pick has been with the Colts since the Redskins released him in early September, initially joining the practice squad and then making it up to the active roster. He was released Saturday but will rejoin the team just two days later, perhaps hoping to get a few more carries as the Colts play out the string of lost season. Jones has five carries for 14 yards in three appearances this year, and he'll still fall behind Marlon Mack (and possibly Josh Ferguson) if the Colts decide to cut back Frank Gore's workload.