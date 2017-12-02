Matt Jones: Waived by Colts

Jones was waived by the Colts on Saturday.

Jones was promoted to the Colts' active roster in the latter portion of September. He saw the field in three contests and logged five carries for 14 yards in the process. Assuming he clears waivers, the running back will presumably either return to the team's practice squad or look for a new destination.

