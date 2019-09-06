Kalil was released by the Texans on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kalil signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March and was expected to begin the season as the starter at left tackle, but the trade acquisition of Laremy Tunsil made Kalil expendable. The 30-year-old looks as though he'll enter the 2019 season as a free agent.

