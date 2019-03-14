Matt Kalil: Cut loose by Carolina
Kalil was released by the Panthers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kalil initially joined Carolina prior to the 2017 season on a $55 million contract, but never lived up to his price tag and spent all of last season on injured reserve. The 29-year-old's designation as a post-June 1 cut frees up $7.25 million in cap space for the Panthers, though his release also creates $14.7 million in dead money. The move leaves Daryl Williams (knee) as the top left tackle on the Panthers' roster, though he's spent most of his career on the right side of the line, making the team a strong candidate to address the position in free agency or the 2019 NFL Draft.
