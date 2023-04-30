Landers is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Landers took advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to Covid rules to transfer from Toledo to Arkansas in 2022. In his one year as a starter for Arkansas, Landers led the team with 907 receiving yards on 47 catches while adding eight touchdowns. Landers has legitimate upside with his vertical speed and catch radius, but concerns over his run blocking, special teams inexperience and age (he turns 24 in June) could limit his NFL projection.