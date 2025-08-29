Tennessee waived Landers (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Landers went to the Titans' injured reserve list Wednesday with an unspecified injury, and due to the timing of the transaction, he was going to have to spend the entire 2025 season there. Now, thanks to the injury settlement, he's on track to become a free agent able to sign and potentially play with another team this year once healthy.