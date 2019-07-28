Arizona released Longacre on Sunday.

Longacre landed with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but now must try to find a new team. The 27-year-old can offer a new club some veteran experience and depth at the outside linebacker position. Longacre played for the Rams in the first four years of his career, including appearing in 27 games over the last two seasons and recording 40 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in that span.

