McCrane has been handling the kicking duties during practice with Cody Parkey (reserve/COVID-19) away from the team, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Parkey could return as soon as Saturday, but they must prepare for life without him Week 11 against Philadelphia. "We will just go out and do our deal, and Matt will be fine. Matt will do a great job for us if he has to play on Sunday," said Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer. McCrane hasn't kicked in a game since 2018, when he went 8-for-12 on field-goal attempts while playing for three different teams.