Matt McCrane: Booted from Pittsburgh
McCrane was let go by the Steelers on Thursday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
McCrane was signed by the Steelers prior to their Week 17 matchup with Cincinnati last season -- Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve just before the transaction. The Kansas State product went on to make all three field-goal attempts (32, 35, 39) in their win. McCrane appeared in five games in the 2018 season -- three with Oakland, one with Arizona and one with Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old will now have the opportunity to look for a more long-term role with a new team.
