McCrane was let go by the Steelers on Thursday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

McCrane was signed by the Steelers prior to their Week 17 matchup with Cincinnati last season -- Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve just before the transaction. The Kansas State product went on to make all three field-goal attempts (32, 35, 39) in their win. McCrane appeared in five games in the 2018 season -- three with Oakland, one with Arizona and one with Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old will now have the opportunity to look for a more long-term role with a new team.