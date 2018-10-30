Matt McCrane: Cut by Cardinals
McCrane was released from the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
McCrane was brought into Arizona as a reserve option while starting kicker Phil Dawson dealt with a hip injury, but will ultimately part ways with the Cardinals. The 24-year-old will search for a depth opportunity elsewhere in the league.
