Matt McCrane: Cut loose by Oakland
The Raiders waived McCrane on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Since Mike Nugent (hip) was placed on injured reserve in September, McCrane had taken over as the Raiders' kicker, but didn't offer much stability in that role. In his three games with the club, McCrane had converted just five of his nine field-goal attempts, prompting the Raiders to go in a different direction. Rookie Eddy Pineiro (groin) is an option to return from IR beginning in Week 9 if healthy enough to do so, but the Raiders will need to bring in another kicker for at least Sunday's game against the Colts. Expect the Raiders to hold workouts for a number of kickers over the next couple of days before signing one to the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...