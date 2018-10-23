The Raiders waived McCrane on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since Mike Nugent (hip) was placed on injured reserve in September, McCrane had taken over as the Raiders' kicker, but didn't offer much stability in that role. In his three games with the club, McCrane had converted just five of his nine field-goal attempts, prompting the Raiders to go in a different direction. Rookie Eddy Pineiro (groin) is an option to return from IR beginning in Week 9 if healthy enough to do so, but the Raiders will need to bring in another kicker for at least Sunday's game against the Colts. Expect the Raiders to hold workouts for a number of kickers over the next couple of days before signing one to the 53-man roster.