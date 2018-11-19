McCrane was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McCrane started for the Cardinals during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, and converted all three extra-point tries without attempting a field goal. With veteran kicker Phil Dawson (hip) expected to return Week 12, McCrane's spot on the 53-man roster was simply no longer secure. He could see work elsewhere in the league this year as an emergency option at the kicker position.