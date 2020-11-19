With Cody Parkey placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, McCrane is the backup plan at placekicker for the Browns, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

There's still time for Parkey to come off the list in time for Sunday's game against the Eagles, and a kicker may not need much practice time to be ready. In addition to Parkey, the Browns placed long snapper Phillip Hughlett on the reserveCOVID-19 list, so there's a chance they will have a new kicker and long snapper or some form of disruption in the kicking operation.