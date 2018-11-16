McCrane worked out for the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With Arizona kicker Phil Dawson battling a hip injury and uncertain to play Sunday against the Raiders, the team likely wants to keep McCrane around on standby if a replacement is needed. The 24-year-old struggled in his brief stint with Oakland this season, making five of nine field goals over three games before being released.

