McCrane worked out with the Steelers on Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

If signed by Pittsburgh, McCrane would be playing for his third team this season. McCrane entered the season with the Cardinals but signed with the Raiders on Sep. 25. As a Raider, McCrane was 5-9 on field goal attempts before being released and finding his way back to Arizona -- only to become a free agent Nov. 19. The Steelers may be looking to replace Chris Boswell, who missed two field goals -- including one in the final moments that would've sent the game into overtime -- against the Raiders on Sunday.

