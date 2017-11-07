The Texans released McGloin on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGloin's prior relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien, who previously coached the quarterback at Penn State, wasn't enough to keep the 27-year-old around for more than a week. The Texans signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to take McGloin's spot on the roster and act as the team's third-string option at the position.

