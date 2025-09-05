Prater is set to kick for the Bills on Sunday against the Ravens and will likely handle kicking duties through at least Week 4 after the team placed Tyler Bass (hip/groin) on injured reserve Friday, Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Prater signed with Buffalo's practice squad Thursday and technically isn't on the roster yet, though he'll be either elevated from the practice squad or signed to the roster prior to Sunday night's season opener. Bass's placement on IR requires an absence of at least four games. Prater should serve as Buffalo's kicker during that span, assuming the 41-year-old kicker still has enough left in the tank to perform the job effectively and avoid an injury of his own.