The Bills signed Prater to the practice squad Thursday.

Prater inking to Buffalo's practice squad comes with the context of starting kicker Tyler Bass (hip) having been limited in practice Wednesday. Bass is continuing to manage a hip injury that initially popped up late July, though he was able to kick in the Bills' preseason finale. Prater's presence provides the team with emergency depth in case Bass suffers any sort of setback ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Ravens.