Matt Prater: Signs to Buffalo's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills signed Prater to the practice squad Thursday.
Prater inking to Buffalo's practice squad comes with the context of starting kicker Tyler Bass (hip) having been limited in practice Wednesday. Bass is continuing to manage a hip injury that initially popped up late July, though he was able to kick in the Bills' preseason finale. Prater's presence provides the team with emergency depth in case Bass suffers any sort of setback ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Ravens.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Won't return for Week 18•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Stays limited in practice•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Not returning Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Stays limited in practice•
-
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Remains limited in practice•