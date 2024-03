Pryor agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Pryor will join Chicago for his sixth NFL season after spending 2023 in San Francisco and spending time with his new head coach, Matt Eberflus, in Indianapolis before that. The 29-year-old has spent most of his career as a reserve option, and would likely be in line to handle a similar role in 2024.