Sokol reverted to the Patriots' practice squad following Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions.
Sokol was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season with No. 2 tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's win over Detroit. As a result, the 26-year-old played eight of New England's 60 offensive snaps behind starter Hunter Henry, though he did not attract a target from starting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Sokol will now be eligible for two more such elevations while on the Patriots' practice squad this season.