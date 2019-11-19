Play

Sokol signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Sokol was previously on the Chargers' practice squad but now makes his way to a new team. Jacksonville's top-three tight ends -- Geoff Swaim (concussion), James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and Josh Oliver (back) -- are all on injured reserve, so if Sokol makes a good impression he could conceivably make his way to the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories