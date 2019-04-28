Matt Sokol: Joining Los Angeles

The Chargers are expected to sign Sokol as an undrafted free agent.

The physically imposing tight end (listed at 6-foot-6) only caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2018 for Michigan State. Sokol will have a decent chance to make the roster for the Chargers, considering starting tight end Hunter Henry's (knee) injury history.

