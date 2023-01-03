The Patriots' reverted Sokol to their practice squad Monday.
Sokol was brought up to the active roster ahead of Week 17's win over Miami while No. 2 tight end Jonnu Smith sat out with a concussion. Sokol logged 10 snaps against the Dolphins and didn't see any targets. He could be moved up to the active roster again Week 18 if Smith is forced to miss the must-win affair against Buffalo, though the bulk of work at tight end will likely go to Hunter Henry, who tallied 60 snaps and caught five of six targets for 52 yards Week 17.