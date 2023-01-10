Sokol reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Sokol was brought up for Sunday's regular-season finale loss to Buffalo with No. 2 tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) inactive for the second time in as many weeks. However, the practice-squad tight end went without a target for the third game in a row this season, as he played just offensive snaps behind Hunter Henry, the latter of whom played all 68 offensive snaps. Sokol will now enter the offseason still in search of the first reception of his career.