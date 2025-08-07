The Cowboys waived Waletzko (ankle) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Waletzko was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Cowboys' IR, but the injury settlement will allow him to sign with another team once he's fully healthy. He is currently working through an ankle injury, and injuries have limited the 2022 fifth-rounder to just 11 games since entering the league.