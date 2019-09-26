Wile was signed to Atlanta's practice squad after being waived by the team Monday, per the Falcons' official Twitter account.

Wile is back with the practice squad after a two-day hiatus from the team. He joined Atlanta's practice squad last week as insurance for Matt Bosher (groin), who ultimately proved unable to go against the Colts in Week 3 due to injury. Bosher returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, and if he misses his second consecutive game Sunday against the Titans, Wile is on hand to step in after pinning Indianapolis inside its own 10-yard line on his only punt last week.