Matt Wile: Back on Atlanta's practice squad
Wile was signed to Atlanta's practice squad after being waived by the team Monday, per the Falcons' official Twitter account.
Wile is back with the practice squad after a two-day hiatus from the team. He joined Atlanta's practice squad last week as insurance for Matt Bosher (groin), who ultimately proved unable to go against the Colts in Week 3 due to injury. Bosher returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, and if he misses his second consecutive game Sunday against the Titans, Wile is on hand to step in after pinning Indianapolis inside its own 10-yard line on his only punt last week.
