Matt Wile: Joins Falcons' practice squad
Wile signed a contract Tuesday to become a member of Atlanta's practice squad, Kasey Richardson of the Falcons' official site reports.
In acquiring Wile, the Falcons prepare a contingency plan should Matt Bosher (groin) prove unable to go in Week 3 against the Colts. Wile has played in at least one regular season game for Atlanta, Arizona and Minnesota, but the vast majority of his NFL experience came last year as the punter for the Vikings. The 27-year-old appeared in all 16 games for Minnesota in 2018, averaging 45.2 yards per punt.
