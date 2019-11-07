Wile (quadriceps) signed with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old was waived with an injury settlement by the Falcons in mid-October, but he appears to have recovered from the quad injury. Wile may serve as the team's practice punter while Sam Martin nurses an abdominal injury, and he could make his way to the active roster should the injury linger.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories