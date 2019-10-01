Wile was let go from the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official Twitter account.

After punting for Atlanta in Week 3 while Matt Bosher was nursing a groin injury, Wile was retained on the practice squad as a precautionary measure heading into Sunday's game against the Titans. With Bosher having played in Week 4 and now a full participant in practice, the Falcons parted with Wile to acquire developmental players Ahmad Thomas and Lukayus McNeil at positions of greater need.