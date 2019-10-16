Wile (quadriceps) was waived by the Falcons with an injury settlement Tuesday.

Wile signed with the Falcons earlier in October as starting punter Matt Bosher (groin) was sidelined, but he'll now be let go while dealing with his own injury. Bosher has since move to injured reserve while Kasey Redfern serves as Atlanta's punter.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories