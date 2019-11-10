Play

Wile was released from the Lions' practice squad Saturday.

Wile was signed to the team's practice squad on November 6 as insurance in the event that Sam Martin (abdomen) was unavailable for Week 10. However, Martin appears ready to go, allowing the Lions to use their practice squad space for other purposes. Wile has already been a part of a number of teams in the 2019 season, including the Vikings, Falcons and Lions.

