Matt Wile: Waived from practice squad
Wile was released from the Lions' practice squad Saturday.
Wile was signed to the team's practice squad on November 6 as insurance in the event that Sam Martin (abdomen) was unavailable for Week 10. However, Martin appears ready to go, allowing the Lions to use their practice squad space for other purposes. Wile has already been a part of a number of teams in the 2019 season, including the Vikings, Falcons and Lions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Mahomes in, Stafford out
Patrick Mahomes is back, but Matthew Stafford's back is going to keep him sidelined. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including that you should...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...