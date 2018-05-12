Godin (knee) was waived by the Texans with a failed physical designation, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Godin spent nearly all of the 2017 season on Injured Reserve after tearing his ACL in the preseason. It appears he has yet to fully recover from the injury, leading to his being waived from the team. If he clears waivers he'll likely have to wait until he's back to full health to get an opportunity with another team.