Judon signed with the Bills' practice squad Saturday.

The 33-year-old edge rusher was dropped by the Dolphins on Dec. 17 but has already found a new home in Buffalo. Judon had an underwhelming 2025 campaign with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games and recording just 19 total tackles with no sacks. Now in Buffalo, he'll add a veteran presence to the team's pass-rush unit and be available for the final regular-season games and the postseason, assuming the Bills qualify.