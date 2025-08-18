The Dolphins are slated to sign Judon to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Judon was brought in for a visit with the Dolphins on Monday, and the meeting between the two sides went well enough for the veteran edge rusher to stick around in Miami. The 2016 fifth-rounder is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Falcons, when he finished with 41 tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and five pass defenses (including a pick-six) across 17 regular-season games. Judon won't be brought in to serve in an every-down role, but he should get some rotational work at edge rusher with starters Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson.